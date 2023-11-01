"Fixed-Rate Electricity Proposal"

I had the opportunity to participate in the California Public Utilities Commission public meeting regarding the proposed new fixed-rate electricity plan. This proposal has sparked significant concerns, particularly for the residents of San Diego. If you’re unfamiliar with this plan, let me provide a breakdown of its essential components and the potential implications it holds for our community.

The proposed fixed-rate bill fundamentally operates on an income-based charging model, where the more one earns, the higher the flat-rate electricity charges. This scheme would impose fixed monthly charges based on your income before a single kilowatt-hour is used.

Here’s a breakdown of what this could mean for San Diegans:

Households earning between $28,000 to $69,000 would face a monthly charge of $34.

Those with incomes ranging from $69,000 to $180,000 would see a monthly charge of $73.

Households earning above $180,000 would encounter a monthly charge of $128.

Median-income households in San Diego would end up paying $876 annually for electricity, irrespective of their actual consumption. It’s also ridiculous that individuals who have invested in residential Solar won’t be exempt from these fixed charges.

There is another vital opportunity to voice your concerns and stand against this proposed plan. On November 20th, there will be a Virtual Public Forum where you can participate.

If you wish to make a comment during the forum, please refer to the phone-in information: Phone: 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 6032788#

Participants who join via phone will have access to audio and the opportunity to make comments. To contribute a comment, after entering the passcode, when prompted, press *1, unmute your phone, and record your name. Please note that during high call volumes, there might be longer wait times, and the operator will call on you when it’s your turn to speak.

Participation and voice in these forums are crucial to ensure your concerns are heard and considered. Let us unite to oppose this unjust proposal and advocate for fair utility billing practices in our community.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor