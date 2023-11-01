CRC Open House

Anonymous Donor to Match $100,000

She walked up to the Community Resource Center’s booth during Borrego Days and learned about the Mission of the new Borrego Springs Community Resource Center: ”To provide a full range of social support services to our rural community, especially to those who are disadvantaged.” She listened, she pondered, she asked questions and she promised to match all founding donations up to $100,000!

This was exciting news for the Community Resource Center (CRC) as we are in the process of growing our programs to address the varied and multiple needs in our rural community. In addition to our weekly Food Bank, the CRC is also hosting the Let’s Go Borrego Transportation Program, Latino Family Literacy classes, art classes, English classes, and a Grief Support Group. Future activities include classes in conversational Spanish, cake decorating, nutritious cooking, Zumba dance and much more!

To celebrate this “Oasis” of services in our desert community, the CRC is hosting an Open House Friend Raiser on Saturday, November 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Scrumptious food will be served by B Side catering and wine and soda will be available (underwritten by our Board).

Please be our guests as we open our doors and show you what we’re all about.

During this evening, we will also be recognizing our founding donors and announcing how close we are to reaching our $100,000 goal. If you would like to be a part of this exciting and needed community resource, please join us on November 18. You may also be a part of the CRC by becoming a founding member and donating towards our $100,000 goal.

Thank you in advance and you may give by sending checks to CRC, PO Box 2356, Borrego Springs, CA, 92004 or by visiting our website: http://www.borregocrc.org

The Borrego Springs Community Resource Center is a 501c3.

“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.” M. Wheatley

See you on the 18th!

Board of Directors:

Martha Deichler

Diane Johnson

Dale Jones

Edward Rivera

Lorry Seagrim

Dick Troy

Jim Wermers

Curt Yaws