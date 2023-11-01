CRC Open House A Grand Success

Goal of $100K So Close, It's Almost A Done Deal

Saturday's Open House for the newly formed 501c3 Borrego Springs Community Resource (CRC) Center was billed as a "Friend Raiser" and this it accomplished with over 100 interested and lively Friends in attendance. Snacking on scrumptious food from B Side Catering and sipping on COSTCO's "fine" wines, folks learned about the various programs the Resource Center is offering to support our community.These programs range from the weekly Food Bank to English Classes and Grief Counseling Group to Spanish Classes, Kids Art Classes and the Let's Go Driver Reimbursement Program.

Although billed as a "Friend Raiser", those in attendance were motivated to help match the promise from an anonymous donor of $100,000. As the evening progressed, the checks rolled in and at last count the total was lingering around $80,000. With promises of more donations from this generous community, the CRC is positive that they will be able to raise the last $20,000 for the $200,000 needed by the CRC to run its programs and activities.

In most towns and cities, one will find a Community Resource Center whose goal is to strengthen the community by supporting its families and individuals through services, classes and outreach to meet their varied needs. Borrego Springs is no different except that we live in a rural and isolated community miles from the resources that other communities are able to offer their members. Our goal at the Borrego Springs CRC is to enable all members of our village to live their best lives.

Thanks to all of you who attended our Open House or contributed to our goal. A special thank you to our Major Founding Members:

Anonymous Donor

Borrego Valley Endowment Fund

Jack McGrory

Jean Odmark

Jim and Anne Wermers

Rams Hill

Sandy Hansberger and Dave Barr

If you would like to contribute, checks made be made to:

CRC

PO Box 2356

Borrego Springs

CA 92004

Or online at:

http://www.borregocrc.org

Note: The cost for the evening was covered by Board Members.