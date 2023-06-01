Local French Chef Gordon "Flambes" His Way to Top Fundraiser Position

Crevettes Guadeloupéennes, Trou Normand, Gravad Lax maison… such delicacies are what “sautéed” Chef Gordon to the top of two fundraisers this season in Borrego Springs. The Boys and Girls Club and Rotary both benefited tremendously from Chef Gordon’s talents and donated time, raising $5,000 for our local students. His generosity and expertise are much appreciated.

Born in Montréal, Canada, Chef Gordon was trained in classical French cuisine in Vienne, France. He then moved back to Canada and honed his cooking skills under Chef Claude Bouillet, one of the best French chefs in Canada. He later transitioned to the management side of cooking and was responsible for hiring all the top executive chefs in Canada.

Chef Gordon now resides in Borrego Springs with his lovely wife, Joy, and spends his time translating cook books (French/English), serving as Rams Hill Golf Course Marshal and occasionally cooking fabulous meals for friends and non-profits. He also worked as head chef at The Propeller Restaurant.

This new role as “Chef du Non-Profits” came about when Gordon was approached about offering a chef-prepared dinner for six as an item in the live auction of a fundraiser. This meal, including all food costs and wine, has proven to be one of the most successful items at our live auctions. At both Rotary and Boys and Girls Club Auctions, this item took top billing while Chef Gordon hammed it up brandishing his cooking knives while donning his chef’s toque and apron. We’re not sure if folks were actually bidding on the gourmet meal or the adorable and charismatic Chef!

In any case, Chef Gordon wowed the dinner crowd and even managed to prepare a six-course meal for six lucky bidders in an Airstream with no power. It went out just as he popped the champagne bottle to begin the festivities. This did not stop Chef. Au contraire! He continued to mélanger, écraser, réduire all the way to the end by flashlight, held by his assistant Rotarian Corie Jaramillo. Mon Dieu! What a chef extraordinaire. His hosts, the lovely and generous Mary Savoy and Gene Helsel, and their guests were most impressed and enjoyed a fabulous gourmet meal outside under the stars of our Dark Sky.

One never stops being impressed with the hidden talents of our Borregans and the generosity of the public. Our community, especially our children, benefit from this kindness. Rotary and Boys and Girls Club wish to thank Mary and Gene, Al and Bonnie Tornow and Chef Gordon for their time and passion. Merci beaucoup.

See you all at next year’s auctions!