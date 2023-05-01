RSS

Say NO to the RDF

 

Last updated 5/1/2023 at 10:31am



Join the fight to turning Borrego Springs into an industrial Solar wasteland and delay any action on the Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF) by signing the petition (https://www.change.org/p/tell-the-san-diego-county-board-of-supervisors-no-that-borrego-springs-will-not-be-sacrif?recruite), sending a letter to the county supervisors of speaking up at their next board meeting on May 24. To leave a comment, visit: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/bos/ecomment.html.

