Say NO to the RDF

Join the fight to turning Borrego Springs into an industrial Solar wasteland and delay any action on the Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF) by signing the petition (https://www.change.org/p/tell-the-san-diego-county-board-of-supervisors-no-that-borrego-springs-will-not-be-sacrif?recruite), sending a letter to the county supervisors of speaking up at their next board meeting on May 24. To leave a comment, visit: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/bos/ecomment.html.