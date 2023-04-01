Boys & Girls Golf Classic Makes Its Goal While Having Fun

Exactly one month earlier, the Boys and Girls Club Golf Classic was canceled due to snow in the mountains, severe winds and the closure of the de Anza Golf Course due to downed trees. What a difference a month makes!

On Friday March 24, 103 happy golfers showed up ready to swing into action to support our local Boys and Girls Club, with all proceeds earmarked for the Borrego Springs Club only.

As the local elementary school ASES Dance Club wound everyone up with their energy, our net goal of $100,000 was surpassed by $5,000 thanks to not only golfers but great auction items and generous paddle raisers. Folks understood the need to raise funds to keep our Boys and Girls Club open and to subsidize the fees for the many low-income families; they responded in grand style!

From an exotic 150 year old Spanish ceramic water filter to Stay and Play at Rams Hill and La Casa, folks lined up to bid on silent auction items. Gift baskets from local businesses, bottles of fine wine (Kimberly Jones), jewelry, spa certificates and more created in some cases a bidding war on paper.

The highlight of the live auction was clearly a “Dinner for 6 in Your Home”, prepared by French Cuisine Chef Gordon McBride, now a local celebrity. The highest bid of $1,600 left the counter bidder so disappointed that Chef Gordon agreed to sell it twice. Chef Gordon will be quite busy in the near future as he also is planning to prepare another meal for 6 that was purchased at Rotary’s Fundraiser two weeks ago! Thank you, Chef Gordon, and we hope your wife understands. Bon appetit!

Other popular live auction items were two nights in the historic Copley Family Property Happy Days Estate, a week stay in Kauai and a four hour desert tour with two locals.

A somber moment came when the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego CEO Danny Sherlock paid tribute to longtime local supporter Al Hansberger. Danny recounted a story about the difference the Boys and Girls Club can make in the life of a child. Al and his wife loved children and spent many moments in our local Club interacting and supporting the children. His daughter’s S. Hansberger Foundation sponsored the lunch in Al’s memory.

Bob Payne, from the Payne Family Foundation, welcomed everyone and thanked all for supporting this extremely worthwhile cause. His foundation generously sponsored the Borrego Springs Golf Classic.

With the beautiful backdrop of mountains green from the rain and the blue desert skies punctuated with fluffy white clouds, the entire event was a resounding success. The incredible support staff at de Anza under the direction of Ramien Shalizi as well as the talented Chef Kurt Houser, put folks in a mood to support a cause so dear to local Borregans.

Many thanks to everyone for your support of the Boys and Girls Golf Classic.