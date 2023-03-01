"Prioritize SR-78"

I’m sure you know by now, but a significant sinkhole has developed on State Route 78, causing havoc for commuters in North County. The closure began on March 17th and has now been extended. My message this week has less to do with the sinkhole itself, but rather with the people in charge of fixing SR-78, SANDAG. While thousands of San Diegans have been affected, SANDAG continues to disregard the voters’ wishes and fund SR-78.

In 2004, San Diegans approved a half-cent sales tax that promised upgrades to State Route 78 in North County. Despite paying this tax until 2048, SANDAG has yet to make the upgrades, instead opting for less-used public transportation and mass transit projects.

This sinkhole is a stark reminder that SANDAG must maintain its promise to San Diegans and make SR-78 a priority, as it is vital to the safety of North County.

It is time for SANDAG to return to the table with a regional transportation plan that benefits everyone in San Diego County. Their top priority should be making SR-78 safer and reducing traffic for drivers. Additionally, they should not tax people out of their vehicles by charging them for every mile they drive.

One of the questions I get asked the most is, ‘What can I do to stop this or speak up?’ Get involved at SANDAG. They meet most Friday’s downtown, but the public can speak via Zoom or by phone. It’s imperative they hear from residents of North County and how they need to prioritize the 78 freeway!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor