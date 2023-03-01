The 17th annual Plein Air Invitational did not disappoint. Thirteen invited artist's collective works made for a stunningly beautiful show. Juror this year was Rick J. Delantry and Quick Draw Juror, Nita Harper. This is usually the most successful show of the year for the Borrego Art Institute. This year, support was excellent with many red stickers on the gallery tags. The show is excellently curated with Artist Statements prominently displayed for each artist, which magnifies the issue of why BAI dose not bother to do this for all shows.

Ryan Jensen works get stronger each year. Ryan's lose energized brush strokes and exquisite, masterly sense of light very much represents what Plein Air painting was historically about, light and lose brush work. Ryan has won in the past "Best In Show" at BAI, "People's Choice" and "Honorable Mention" at this show.

Kevin Davidson has an impressive resume becoming president in 2006 of the California Plein Air Art Association. His works are always a favorite at the Plein Air show.

Award winning Chinese born artist Jason Li artworks have an unmatched precision capturing a wistful, dreamy quality. Jason has exceptional technical skills especially in his watercolors where he captures a deep connection to the magical Californian landscape. An exceptional, delicate collection that unfortunately in some works was over shadowed by heavy old fashioned dark wood framing. Returning artist Richard Boyer redefined the use of light in his works in general and particularly his painting, 'Evening Light,' took my breath away. Richard's painting of, 'Carlee's Place,' was compositionally very unique capturing the spirit of our village landscape. One of several painting of Carlee's. Patty McGeeney painting of Borrego's iconographical mid century Hacienda del Sol is exceptional. Patty uses a light touch to convey the mood of the day.

I was not alone in being mystified by the "Quick Draw Award" going to Natasha Isenhour's Purple Nuance and Margaret Larlham's First Place Award.

Both exceptional painters but in the case of both these works they seemed rather dull by comparison to such a vibrant masterly collection.