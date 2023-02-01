"Making Housing Affordable"

Workforce housing and affordable housing for seniors are both vital. I want to give you an update on some progress we’ve made in this realm.

The Alvarado Senior Village is a proposed senior housing project in Fallbrook. This week, the County awarded $6.1 million to partner with constructing this 54-unit facility. This is vital as this project will house very low-income seniors in need.

Also, late last year, we voted unanimously to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan.

To qualify, an applicant must be at least 55 years old and the head of household. The applicant’s household income may not exceed 50% of the area median income, and the household must be severely rent-burdened, which is defined as paying more than 50% of household income towards housing.

The application window is now open. In order to get an application, send an email to HSEC.OHS-HHSA@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 619-980-4168.

Back in 2021, I was on hand for the groundbreaking of Villa Serena- National Core’s workforce housing project in San Marcos. The 85 affordable housing units included 8 units for young adults along with those aging out of the foster care system within the affordable housing development. Phase 2 will begin construction soon and this week the County announced they will be allocating $6.6 million to help construct this 63-unit project.

Finally, the Breezewood Apartments is an existing housing development that will be receiving project-based housing vouchers to support the residents in remaining stably housed. The housing voucher allows the residents to pay 30% of their income for rent with the voucher covering the balance of the rent.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor