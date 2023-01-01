As your County Supervisor, advancing government programs that promote efficiency and accessibility for the residents of North County is among my top priorities. If you have a problem that needs County assistance, our Tell Us Now! phone app provides an efficient and convenient way to report issues directly to the County.

Available to iPhone and Android users, the County’s Tell Us Now! app builds on the County’s commitment to customer service by making County systems more efficient. It is a user-friendly app where constituents can report non-emergency problems to the County. Through the app you can contact many County Departments to report a variety of issues, such as County Code Compliance to report graffiti; and the County Department of Public Works to report road maintenance, signs and traffic issues.

It’s easy to use – See a problem, take a photo, add some text and send! The app will alert someone to clean up the mess, repair the sign or fix that error! If you see a pothole, send it in on the app and we will get it repaired shortly. Be sure to download the app today and participate in making your neighborhood and our County a better place to live!

As always, if we can be of assistance or answer any questions, my team and I can be reached at 619-531-5555 or via email at Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov.

We are still happy to help with any of these issues too!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor