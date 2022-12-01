OLAX Hooks Up with Santa for a "Muy Bueno" Event

With sirens wailing, horns honking and children squealing with delight, Santa roared into Christmas Circle in a fire truck on Dec. 3. Accompanied by the American Legion Motorcycle Riders and the WWll Scout Car laden with gifts, the annual Santa in the Circle tradition resumed after a two-year COVID hiatus. Judging from the smiles and laughter of over 170 wriggling children, this could not have happened sooner!

This event was organized and funded by OLAX, Organizacion de Latinx, a local group representing the voice of our Latinx, Spanish speaking population. OLAX is ensuring that our Latinx population has a seat at the table and a voice in decision making in Borrego Springs from water issues, to serving on the Stewardship Council to organizing events and celebrations for our local families. They also have their eye on forming a 501c3 to raise funds for scholarships for high school graduates as well as young adults wishing to pursue further education and training.

With generous financial support from Rams Hill's "For the Love of Borrego" rental donation program, OLAX members served up hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes and even a gift for each child. Israel Ochoa kept the tempo with holiday music and a group of 4th graders sang carols as little ones sat on Santa's lap beaming and sharing their wish list or in some cases, crying with terror at this strange bearded man!

A brand new Christmas tree adorned the gazebo, complete with lights, ornaments and a tree skirt – all compliments of the Frugal Coyote – thank you very much. A big thank you also goes to Patrick Meehan of the Borrego Sun who has ordered a 10' artificial tree to replace the former one that was damaged in a car accident in the Circle months ago. It should arrive in a week and will complement its little sister in the Circle.

The joy and magic of the Season were in the air at Christmas Circle Saturday night. A new family from Jamaica danced along with the holiday tunes as they waited for their turn with Santa. A traveler passing through Borrego on foot was offered hot chocolate and cookies which he accepted with relish. A refugee family from Ukraine waited patiently for their young son's time with Santa. Although few words were spoken due to language barriers, it was evident what the young and appreciative mother meant when she said, "I feel like a house".

I think we all feel like we've found a "house" or home here in Borrego Springs. The outpouring of community support for this event and for our amazing children is what makes Borrego like no other place.

Congratulations to OLAX for making this all possible and for creating a lovely, "muy bueno Christmas en el Circulo" event!