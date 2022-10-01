Let's Go Borrego: Program Assists Folks with Transportation Costs

Need a ride to a doctor’s appointment or to shop for food outside of Borrego? Is the cost of hiring a driver causing you headaches? If you answer yes to either of those questions, then we have a program for you! It’s called Let’s Go Borrego and here’s how it works:

Find a driver for yourself. This person can be a family member or a friend and the car can be yours or your driver’s. Register with Director Silvia Arambula at 760-237-8205. This will take about 30 minutes. Silvia will explain how the program works. You may submit your mileage reimbursement request electronically, by mail or by dropping it off at the Food Bank in the Mall every Tuesday, noon – 4:30 p.m. A check will be mailed to you and you may then reimburse your driver.

This program is sponsored by the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) and is intended to promote and support healthy living and eating. The reimbursement formula is $.50 a mile and includes the trip back to Borrego Springs. Let’s Go Borrego includes trips outside of Borrego to locations in San Diego County, Coachella, Imperial Valley and Mexicali. The BVEF realizes the challenges living in our remote location present to individuals and families and their hope in providing this service is to improve our community’s overall health and quality of life.