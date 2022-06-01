RSS

By Martha Deichler
BSUSD School-Community Liaison 

Joya Brings Joy Once More to Borrego!

 

The effervescent Joya Granbery Hoyt is at it again with her publication of a full color workbook, Expressive Arts Your Way. Based on years of working with Borrego Springs Middle School in the After-School Program, the workbook features dozens of Joya's and sister Pam's Outside the Box Science and Art Projects. Oozing with creativity and easy-to-follow directions, this workbook is a wonderful tool for children and adults to use to bring out their inner creativity and imagination.

The book has been donated to all Borrego Springs Middle School students and teachers thanks to grants from the American Legion and Auxiliary Post 853 as well as Rotary. Additional books will be donated to students in the Summer School Program.

Purchase of the book can be made at the Borrego Art Institute and from Quality Printing in San Diego. It is available at cost to other educational programs in the community and for inquiries about sponsorship or to purchase books, please contact Joyahoyt@msn.com.

