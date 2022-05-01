Attend the next Sponsor Group Meeting, scheduled for Thursday June 2, 5 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Library or via Zoom.

Anticipated topics include the La Casa Del Zorro Solar project at the intersection of Borrego Springs and Yaqui Pass Road, 18-wheeler trucks, permit application for the Dollar General Store and the discussion of a county application for a pilot farmland fallowing project grant.

For more information, please contact Chair Rebecca Falk at rebfalk7@gmail.com.