Sponsor Group Looks Ahead to A Busy 2022

The Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group (BSCSG) is established by the County to be an information link between the community and the County of San Diego on matters dealing with planning and land use. At the January 2022 meeting, Chair Rebecca Falk highlighted several county initiatives that will come before the County Board of Supervisors in the coming year that are of relevance to residents and businesses in Borrego Springs.

The Sponsor Group meets on the first Thursday of every month. In order to make it convenient for Borrego residents who may work 9 – 5 jobs, at the January meeting the Sponsor Group unanimously approved a resolution to move the meeting start time from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. In light of the continuing COVID related emergency conditions, the February meeting of the Sponsor Group will be held via Zoom, on Thursday, February 3, 5 p.m. Email Chair Rebecca Falk at rebfalk7@gmail.com to be put on the email list for the agenda and link to attend.

The County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution proposed by Supervisor Jim Desmond, for the development and installation of updated Community Identification Signage for interested back-country communities including Borrego Springs. The Sponsor Group approved sending a letter of support for this project. These new signs would be paid for by the county and replace or supplement existing signage at the primary approaches to Borrego Springs from the east and west on S-22, and the approach from the south in the vicinity of the intersection of Yaqui Pass Road and Borrego Springs Road. In the coming months, the Sponsor Group will invite the community to participate in ideation and selection of theme and design for these signs.

You may recall that La Casa del Zorro has planned a Solar installation at the southern entrance to Borrego Springs on the triangular area at the corner of Borrego Springs Road and Yaqui Pass Road. Due to changes required by the county, as well as changes in availability of Solar panels, the revised plan has a smaller total footprint with newer, more efficient Solar panels. La Casa is now awaiting final approval of the revised plan. Once they have the final footprint approved and permit in hand, they will come back to the Sponsor Group to obtain community feedback on proposed fencing and beautification concepts for the site that sits at the southern entrance to Borrego Springs.

New state-wide Organic Waste Recycling regulations are going into effect in 2022. Organic waste that ends up in landfills becomes a significant source of methane in the atmosphere. By 2025, the state targets a 75% reduction of organic waste that ends up in landfills. Starting 2022, all grass clippings, tree and shrub trimmings, untreated wood and lumber must be recycled. This organic waste will be directed towards county composting and aerobic digestion facilities. Trash service providers will be in touch with residents with additional information on how to recycle organic yard waste. Residents will be required to document compliance with the regulations, either by a. obtaining organic waste service through a commercial hauler, b. self-hauling organics to an approved facility, c. using a contracted landscaper who will recycle the organic materials, or d. an approved application for on-site management of all organics, such as through composting. In addition to yard waste, food waste including food soiled paper must also be recycled. Back-country residents and businesses that generate less than two cubic yards of total solid waste per week are exempt from this requirement but are encouraged to recycle food waste. Businesses that generate more than two cubic yards of total solid waste per week will be required to recycle food waste when the service is available in the area. Commercial food enterprises are already being advised about how to recycle food waste. For more information regarding the recycling requirements in sparsely populated areas of the county, including Borrego Springs, see https://tinyurl.com/SparseRecycle. For specific questions regarding new recycling requirements, please contact recycle@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Composting is a great way that residents and businesses can recycle organic yard waste and food waste. The County of San Diego has partnered with Dixieline ProBuild in Rancho San Diego and Escondido to provide discounted compost bins to unincorporated county residents. Eligible residents can receive a $50 compost bin voucher. See https://tinyurl.com/SDCompostRebate for more details. To learn where and how to recycle, repair, or donate just about anything, call the County’s Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste Hotline at 1-877-713-2784 or visit online at http://www.WasteFreeSD.org.

Chair Falk also listed several additional items where county updates are anticipated:

- Existing agricultural grading/clearing regulations have been consolidated so that they are easier to find. In the next two years, look for updated regulations. Sponsor Group member John Peterson has past experience with this topic.

- The Sponsor Group will receive updates from county staff on Smart Growth Alternatives relevant to land use planning and development in VMT-efficient areas neat the village core.

- The county is developing policies around landscaping with native plants.

Another topic of relevance to our senior community are the Aging and Independence Services (AIS) programs run by the County Health and Human Services Agency. AIS programs include adult protective services, in-home personal care assistance for low-income seniors, a long-term care advocate (ombudsman), and care coordination for seniors with disabilities. To learn more about Aging and Independence Services programs, call the AIS Call Center, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 800-339-4661. More information is also available at aging.sandiegocounty.gov. To receive the AIS newsletter, contact HealthierLiving.HHSA@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Over the last several months, Borrego resident Nancy McRae has collected and provided evidence to county Traffic Engineering and law enforcement about the dangers of 18-wheel Truck Traffic on Montezuma Grade, especially around the sharp curves and switchbacks that are not designed to accommodate big rigs. Sponsor Group Chair Rebecca Falk has been in frequent communication with county Traffic Engineering. County staff understands the concerns of the Borrego Springs community and in the short term the county plans to install warning signs notifying truck drivers of unsafe conditions on the grade. In addition, next month county Traffic Engineering will hire a consultant to study the curves along the grade to determine whether restrictive truck prohibitions are required. The Sponsor Group and the Borrego Sun will continue to track and report on this critical road safety issue.