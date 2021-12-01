The Art Guild Members Show & Crafted Works Show

The annual Borrego Art Guild Show highlights several creative works by Guild members. The Art Guild is a separate organization from the Borrego Art Institute.

Showing in the Institutes smaller North Gallery, The Crafted Works of Art Show. 'Celebrating handmade,' the show features a variety of interesting pottery. Many items were extremely affordable priced, making for artistic holiday gifts.

Stop by the BAI for a lively gallery experience. The BAI is presently in the midst of their year end fundraiser, which supports artists and students, maintenance of the iconic mid century Gallery building and support of the Art Park expansion. The show runs until January 2, 2022.