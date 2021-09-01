Quakes Shake

Several earthquakes struck near the Salton Sea on Aug. 18, including one with a 4.0-magnitude.

The 4.0 quake hit about 11 miles east/southeast of Ocotillo Wells – to the southeast of the Salton Sea – around 2:45 p.m.

A USGS map indicates shaking was likely felt from parts of San Diego County to the Coachella Valley.

There have also been several smaller quakes in the area, including one measuring 3.8 and another at 2.8.

The area is prone to small earthquakes, as well as earthquake swarms. A swarm of dozens of small quakes was recorded there in June.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.