Over 400 years ago, just as Macbeth, in Act 5/Scene 5 of the famous Shakespearean play, awaited the storming of his Inverness castle, Borregans also waited two afternoons running for another kind of storm to hit town and bring a little welcome relief from our continuing heatwave, this in the form of rain.

Weather radar showed the storm cells coming, the first wave from the southwest over Julian on Friday, July 23, and the next day from the east over the Salton Sea. The results? A sky completely covered in high, gray clouds, distant thunderclaps, but nary a drop.

Due to evaporation and before any measurable rain fell to the ground in 100-degree F temps, the skies were truly “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Macbeth went mad during the wait, and so might we.

Michael Sadler

– Borrego Springs, California