Oh Happy Day!

Boys & Girls Club Reopens After One Year Closure

They jumped off the school bus or tumbled out of parents' cars with skateboards in hand and smiles across their masked faces! At last, their beloved after-school Club would reopen and once again bring them snacks, homework assistance, a skatepark, basketball and a myriad of other activities that they have been missing for so long. It was simply a happy day for all!

Director Ricardo Fuentes said that even though numbers were low on March 9, the first day of reopening, the 10 or so students were thrilled to see one another and parents were even happier for their children to have a place to socialize, exercise and get homework help. In addition, as jobs are reopening since COVID-19 forced many businesses to close, parents are in need of after-school supervision for their children.

The opening of the Boys and Girls Club coincides with the schools in Borrego Springs offering in-person learning for everyone Tuesday - Friday, although many parents are still opting for distance learning from home. Following the same safety protocols required by the CDC for schools and school buses, the Club uses thermometers to check students prior to entering, requires masks and social distancing, thoroughly sanitizes surfaces and hands and sends home anyone with symptoms.

Our local Boys and Girls Club is the only after-school game in town and it is so appreciated by our parents and students. It is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $60 per child for the remainder of the year and for families suffering financially, there is assistance from the Club and the Borrego Springs Unified School District.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego (BGCGSD) subsidizes our Club to a great extent and all donations to Borrego Springs Boys and Girls Club go directly to our local Club and children. Donations are tax deductible and can be sent to the BGCGSD, PO Box 178569, San Diego, 92177.

Thank you all for your continuing support of our very special Borrego children!