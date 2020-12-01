RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Sex Offender Arrested

 

Last updated 12/13/2020 at 2:39pm



El Centro Sector agents arrested a sex offender after illegally entering the United States on Dec. 7.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents saw the man entering 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The agents arrested him and took him the nearest rally point for processing.

After checking his records, it showed that the man, 31, was undocumented from Mexico, convicted on three separate occasions for sexual offenses. CBP said the crimes happened in Pomona.

He served a year and a half in prison for his crimes. The man was removed from the U.S. in 2011.

In the fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed six individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/13/2020 18:41