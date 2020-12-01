A Holiday Toy Drive Like No Other

Santa Declares, “No Child Left Behind in this Season of Giving”

The Borrego Springs Rotary Club is heading up a large toy drive this holiday season, along with many other Borrego Springs groups, by promising every child in Borrego Springs a gift from Santa Claus. How could this be possible? Well, first of all, we have calculated the total number of children in Borrego Springs to be about 600. We based this on the average number of children at each grade level in school to be about 33. Multiply this by 18 and one arrives at the total of around 600.

Most, if not all of our parents, have lost jobs or had hours reduced drastically due to COVID-19. This has resulted in families requesting assistance from the Borrego Ministers’ Association for rent, utilities, gas and food. Most families will not have the finances to purchase gifts for their children this season.

This is where Rotary, American Legion, Civic Foundation, Soroptimist International, Borrego Fire Department, Rams Hill, faith based organizations and independent citizens can chip in. We are collecting gifts or funds to purchase enough gifts to fill our High School Gym with toys for parents to “shop”. Each parent will be able to enter with a large trash bag and collect a gift for each of his/her children.

This will only be possible if folks like you are willing to chip in and donate funds or a gift (between $15 – $20). Your donations can be deposited at Coldwell Banker on 642 Palm Canyon Dr. (across from Jilbertos), or the Fire Department or sent to Rotary at PO Box 1593, Borrego Springs, California 92004. We would appreciate receiving your donations by Friday Dec. 18. Checks may be made to Borrego Springs Rotary and are tax deductible.

We thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity. This will likely be the most difficult year yet for our families to provide a bountiful holiday spread.

Happy Holidays to All!