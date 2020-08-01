"Thundering Trucks"

Why are these huge trucks coming through our town?

It used to be one truck each way every hour, now it is two. I have been told that they are taking rubbish from Carlsbad to the Salton Sea, and are dumping it there.

I have also been told that the trucks are illegal and come through Borrego Springs, so that they can avoid the weigh stations. They go so fast past the school that one day there will be an accident.

Who can do something about this and stop it?

Jose Gomez

– Borrego Springs, California