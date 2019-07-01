$30M Salton Sea Bill Passes

The United States House of Representative has passed H.R. 2740, an appropriations bill in support of a federal agreement to allocate $30 million for projects, addressing the environmental and health crisis at the Salton Sea.

The bill passed by a vote of 226 to 203.

“This bill reflects the all-hands-on-deck approach we must take to mitigate and manage the decline of the Salton Sea by investing in our local environment and the health of our children, seniors, and families,” read a statement from Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (D – Palm Desert) issued in a news release.

“By working together, federal, state, and county governments, businesses, and tribes can deliver real, pragmatic results to protect the health and economy of our local communities.”

The Salton Sea has experienced repeated catastrophic environmental events in recent months, including mass bird die-offs, steep declines in migrating animal populations, and the appearance of widespread harmful algal blooms.

In 2003, runoff from the Colorado River was diverted from the Salton Sea, hamstringing the shrinking body of water’s ability to replenish. This has led to acres of former lake bed becoming exposed, which has caused significant air quality issues in the surrounding area.