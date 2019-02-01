RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Birds: Avian Cholera

 

Last updated 2/15/2019 at 3:26pm



More than 1,000 birds were found dead at the Salton Sea, caused by an outbreak of avian cholera, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Some of the bird carcasses collected by wildlife officials from Jan. 8 to Jan. 17, include northern shovelers, ruddy ducks, gulls, and blacked-necked stilts.

Frank Ruiz, Salton Sea Program Director, said that the outbreak was caused by bacteria spread among bird flocks with the disease also affecting mice and rabbits, but no other mammals. Officials said there is no public health risk for humans related to the mass death of the birds.

Comite Civico del Valle, an environmental justice group, say despite no health risk for humans, they are not sure of it being entirely safe for people to be near the south end of the Salton Sea.

Ruiz said it is also very important to control the outbreak for the species safety.

“The colonies are declining in numbers with certain species declining up to 95 percent because of many factors,” he said. “One of them is that there aren’t that many food sources available to them. Salinity is increasingly killing a lot of the fish that live there.”

Health officials are still gathering more information regarding this incident, and wildlife officials urge to report any dead birds they find.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/16/2019 01:53