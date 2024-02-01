To Our Readers...

The Borrego Sun apologizes for the length of time it has taken for the papers to be mailed and distributed.

There were multiple issues with the printing and mailing/distribution company over the holiday season. We have changed our printers and distributors so there have been teething problems with the change. Our printers are now based in Ontario and the mailing is out of Los Angeles, which caused complications.

These issues have been ironed out, and everything has returned back to normal. All current issues have been delivered to newsstands around town, and are being mailed. The paper continues to be published bi-weekly. Thank you for your patience and continued support!