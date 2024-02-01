BSUSD Welding Plant Tour

Borrego Springs Unified School District, CTE Welding class toured Veridiam Inc El Cajon, California.

Students got an in depth overview of operations from the start of the process to the end product manufacturing on Veridiam products Aerospace, Nuclear and Medical devices they make. These tours are so valuable to give students an employment perspective in an Aerospace career.

I want to thank the entire Veridiam team for everything they did for us including all the pizza they could eat! To bridge the skilled labor gap companies that promote events like this will help schools teach the skills they need as they go into the workforce. A day well spent!!

– Mike Kitten