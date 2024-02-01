BASIC Raises Funds

January 26 at the Roadrunner Club was a night of glamour, intrigue and charity as BASIC (Basic Assistance for Students in the Community) hosted a fun-interactive-who done it-murder mystery dinner and show.

The event was organized to raise awareness and funds for BASIC's educational programs for students in our community.

The evening was a delightful mix of entertainment, food and intrigue. The theme was "Bullets in The Bathtub", a roaring 1920s murder mystery complete with gangsters, flappers and bootleggers.

The Roadrunner Club room was transformed into a speakeasy. Guests were encouraged to dress up in their best vintage outfits, and most of them did, adding to the festive atmosphere. Elaine Tulvig and Ollie Thompson won the prizes for best 1920's costumes.

All 100 guests, greeted by actors from Jest Murder Mystery who led the drama, were given clues and tasks throughout the night to solve the mystery. Many guests were tapped to act parts of the story. We all had to figure out "who done it."

The buffet-style dinner, catered by Carlee's Restaurant, was delicious. The spread included chicken piccata, top sirloin steak with almond and mushroom demi-glaze, and pasta primavera. Plus a fresh house salad, fluffy rice pilaf, and an array of veggie medley, and tasty dessert.

Guests were invited to participate in a silent auction to raise funds for BASIC's education programs. The $10,000 raised will support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Latino Family Literacy Project, the summer Learning Academy and educational scholarships all for residents of Borrego.

Headmaster Tim White made the winning announcements of auction items which included a meal for six prepared by Chef Gordon, artworks by Ed White, Ron Egland, Vallee, a "Stay and Play" at La Casa and Rams Hill which includes a round of golf at Rams Hill for 4 with golf carts and two nights in a La Casa Casita for two couples.

The murder mystery dinner was the first of its kind in Borrego. It will not be the last, as BASIC is already planning one for next year. BASIC thanks the volunteers and the guests for their support and for participating in the fun. Do visit the BASIC website http://www.borregobasic.org to learn more about our mission, programs and how to get involved.

All of the money raised will benefit our Borrego Springs learners through our Cradle to Graduation (C2G) programming.

BASIC, a charitable 501(c)(3) organization, is much more than a scholarship program for college and vocational students to pursue educational opportunities and achievement by providing grants. It also provides age-appropriate bilingual books to preschoolers every month, parent involvement sessions for English learners, a summer learning academy that works to move students toward grade-level proficiency in reading, writing, and mathematics, as well as post-high school mentorship.