July 7, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2024

Carol Cuatrecasas, 89, of La Jolla California, passed away peacefully at Scripps Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 22, 2024.

She was born in Baltimore, MD on July 7, 1934 to Theodore and Marjorie Zies. She married Pedro Cuatrecasas on August 15, 1959 and he survives.

She received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Maryland, and went on to receive her Masters Degrees in Social Work from Washington University and Public Health from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

She was an active social worker at several agencies and healthcare facilities in St Louis, Baltimore and Chapel Hill until her retirement in 1990. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and spent many hours volunteering for numerous charitable organizations, gardening, cooking, traveling, skiing, and developing a love of photography. She spent her final years at White Sands Senior Living Community in La Jolla, California, where she received loving care from all who knew her.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Estelle. In addition to her husband, Pedro Cuatrecasas, of 64 years, she is survived by her four children, Paul (Jessica) Cuatrecasas of London, England, Lisa (Barry) Henderson of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Diane (Randy) Peters of Bryan, Ohio, and Julia Kitts of San Diego, CA. Carol had 10 grandchildren, Vanessa, Amelia Rose, Hugo, Chris, JT, Travis, Drew, Taylor, Liam, and Jackson.

The family will be having a small Celebration of Life service for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Promises 2 Kids (https://promises2kids.org/).