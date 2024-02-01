Vacancy – Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group

The Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group (BSCSG) is accepting applications for a recently vacated position.

As stated in San Diego County Board Policy I-1 “The principal function of a Sponsor Group is to be an information linkage between the community and County on matters dealing with planning and land use” ….. Local planning is more responsive to local needs if there is a high level of citizen participation in the planning process ….. The group is a non-partisan, non-sectarian, non-profit-making organization.”

All members of Sponsor Groups must be at least 18 years old and must live and be registered to vote in Borrego Springs or own land in the community. All members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Diego.

The BSCSG is looking for an individual who meets these criteria and is willing to serve in the support of our local community regarding all matters dealing with planning and land use.

If you are interested in applying for this opening please contact John Peterson, Chair of the BSCSP at 858-220-0877, via email at petersonenv@hotmail.com, or by mail at Post Office Box #1371 Borrego Springs, CA. 92004.

Interested individuals are encouraged to send a letter of interest to the Chair with a due date of Monday February 26.

Please provide information regarding your interest in the potential appointment as well as a brief summary of your professional history.