From Our Supervisor...

“Disappointing Vote”

A few weeks ago, I shared the unfortunate news that a judge deemed a Sexually Violent Predator, Alvin Quarles, for placement back into San Diego County.

For over three years, Mr. Quarles terrorized our communities, committing heinous acts of rape against a dozen women.

At our most recent Board meeting, I brought forward an item to support Congressman Darrell Issa’s Federal legislation, “Stopping Sexually Violent Predators Act.”

This Bill would prevent Sexually Violent Predators from being placed outside of a correctional facility or state hospital.

Sexually Violent Predators currently receive federal funding for their treatment and healthcare, and this Bill would prevent them from receiving federal funding UNLESS they are in a correctional facility or state hospital. State law says an SVP must receive treatment and healthcare to be released into the community. Therefore, this Bill would prevent SVPs from being placed in the community.

Unfortunately, and I must say, I’m a bit surprised, my colleagues voted against this. I am very disappointed that they would not support stopping the placements of Sexually Violent Predators in our community. The vote, which failed 3 – 2, would have supported legislation to prevent Sexually Violent Predators from being placed outside of a correctional facility or state hospital.

Time and time again, we have witnessed these placements despite overwhelming public outcry against such decisions. My duty as a policymaker is to ensure these placements do not happen in our community.

I’m going to continue to look at all the ways we can stop these monsters from being placed in our community and I urge you to call your lawmakers to also work together to stop this!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor