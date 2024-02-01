RSS

Borrego Sun

Boys & Girls Club Borrego Springs Golf Classic

 

Last updated 2/15/2024 at 12:16pm



Sign up today for the annual Borrego Springs Golf Classic, presented by The Payne Family Foundation, benefitting our local Boys & Girls Club. The classic will be held Friday Feb. 23 at the De Anza Country Club, 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Sign up to play golf individually or as a foursome, become an advertisement or corporate partner, donate an auction item, join for lunch or you can just donate to the cause at borregospringsgolfclassic.com.

For more information, contact Noah Jackson at 858-866-0591 x1214 or by email at njackson@sdyouth.org.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com
Content and information copyright 2024 Borrego Sun, Inc.

