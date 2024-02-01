Annual Roadrunner/Springs RV Dog Show

Get your tails in gear for the third annual Roadrunner/Springs RV Park Dog Show on Saturday Feb. 24, held at the Springs Amphitheater. This is only open to RRC/Springs RV dogs ONLY, but is open to the public to come and watch.

There are numerous event classes you can enter your dog. First entry is $5, additional entries are $3 with a max of four entries per dog. There will be a ton of raffle items donated by local merchants. Don’t miss it! For more information, contact Susan Dent at dogshowsusan@gmail.com or call 619-309-8774.