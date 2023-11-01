Rams Basketball Win in Thriller

It was down to the last minute of the game with everyone at the edge of their seats, as the Rams basketball team were down to the wire.

With the final seconds counting down and questionable offense by the Hamilton Bobcats, the Rams pulled off the win in the home opener on Nov. 17. It was quite a wild Friday night.

The Rams won by two in a score of 38 – 36. This was a much better outcome than when the Rams faced the Bobcats in the first game of the season earlier that week, as they lost in that game.

The Rams started the game off on a hot foot after winning the tip off.

Sophomore Chris Alcaraz, who was not present in the first time the Rams and Bobcats faced off, put up a layup to put the team up, 2 – 0.

However, that was quickly answered back by the Bobcats, who dominated most of the first quarter, as they extended their lead, 9 – 2, midway through the quarter.

The Rams managed to keep the fight and cut the deficit to three by the end of the quarter, thanks to steals for layups by Alcaraz and senior Brody White, 9 – 6.

Picking up right where they left off, the Rams scored back-to-back to take the lead, 10 – 9, a lead they fought to keep.

Both teams continued to exchange baskets on each side of the court, keeping the game very close with a point differential of at least just two for most of the quarter.

At the half, the Rams led 17 – 15.

It seemed the Rams figured out the Bobcats maneuvers, breaking through their defensive presses and offensive plays.

The Bobcats had a good start to the third quarter, managing to take the lead with back-to-back baskets and a three-pointer to take a 22 – 17 lead.

Midway through the quarter, Alcaraz broke the run with a jumper to get the Rams back on the board.

Despite a Bobcats answer, the Rams knew how to respond as well, as they pushed to take the lead once again. And they did just that, with their offense clicking on all cylinders.

At the end of the third, the Rams had a hefty, 32 – 25 lead. The biggest lead of the game.

In the fourth, the Bobcats again struggled to get anything up, especially in the paint.

Midway through the fourth, the Rams held onto a two-point lead, 34 – 32 with time winding down.

Alcaraz had the crowd roaring with a three-pointer at the top of the arc, 37 – 32.

But here came the Bobcats, scoring in back-to-back shots to get within one.

However, a free throw put the Rams up by two, 38 – 36.

With about 30 seconds left on the clock, the Bobcats did not have time management on their side, as they became their own weakness, to the benefit of the Rams, who sealed the win in what was a thrilling Friday night.

The Rams are back on the court against Mountain Empire on Nov. 28.