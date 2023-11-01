Legionnaires Tie Rams in Soccer Opener

Bonsall High School’s boys soccer team opened 2023 – 24 play November 17 with a 2 – 2 tie against Borrego Springs High School at Ingold Sports Park in Fallbrook.

“This is a huge step forward,” said Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe.

Last year Bonsall had a 1 – 16 record, including 1 – 9 in Patriot League play. The Legionnaires lost their first 14 games, and their first match of the 2022 – 23 season was a 9 – 0 loss to Guajome Park Academy. The 2022 – 23 win was against The O’Farrell Charter School, whose first five matches that season were losses.

Borrego Springs had played one 2023 – 24 game prior to facing Bonsall. The Rams defeated Julian at home by a 10 – 0 margin, scoring four times in the first half and six times in the second half.

Borrego Springs senior Wesley Sexton, who scored both of the Rams’ goals against Bonsall, had four goals in that game.

The Rams have 22 players. Bonsall had 20 on the roster November 17 with a couple of others awaiting medical clearance. None of the Bonsall players are seniors.

The Borrego Springs roster size not only gives the Rams depth but also forces the players to perform in order to have field time.

“Everyone’s working really hard. We have a lot of freshmen, so everybody’s kind of playing for their spot at this point,” said Borrego Springs coach Ricardo Fuentes. “That will help everyone here improve.”

Sexton scored his first goal against Bonsall approximately eight minutes into the game. Midway in the first half a goal by Bonsall junior Tomas Sanchez tied the score.

Approximately 11 minutes into the second half Sexton scored to give the Rams a 2 – 1 lead. Approximately ten minutes remained in the game when Bonsall junior Juan Soto passed to sophomore Rodrigo Dinas, who headed the ball into the net.

“It was a good goal,” Dinas said.

Bonsall had possession on the Rams’ half of the pitch during the final minutes, although the Legionnaires were not able to obtain a winning goal.

“We had far more chances, far more better chances, to score,” Pipe said.

Borrego Springs was also not able to convert any possessions into a winning goal. Bonsall’s center defender, Miguel Chavarin, is a freshman. “He played well for his first high school game,” Pipe said.

Bonsall’s goalie, Carlos Ramirez, is also a freshman.

“Both teams did great. It was a hard battle. Unfortunately we didn’t come out on top,” Sexton said.

“They worked really hard. They worked the ball well through the middle,” Fuentes said of Bonsall.

“A really good effort,” Pipe said. “They are really trying to apply what we are talking about in practice.”