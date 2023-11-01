Stolen Property Recovered

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office officials reported that on October 27 at about 12:08 p.m., ICSO Dispatch received a call regarding stolen property in front of a house in the 2200 block of Azure Avenue in Salton City.

The stolen property was from a burglary incident reported the night before. Deputies arrived at the 2200 block of Azure Avenue, and an investigation ensued. Deputies obtained consent to search the property and located several dirt bikes, off-road equipment, tools, and an All-Terrain Vehicle. Twenty-one items were recovered with an estimated value of $29,000.

Richard Sager, a 39-year-old resident of Salton City, was arrested on several charges. Sager was booked into the Imperial County Jail. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office continues to be committed to keeping our communities safe and encourages community members to report suspicious activity.