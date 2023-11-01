RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

De Anza Country Club Burned

 

Last updated 11/21/2023 at 1:25pm



Just after 1 a.m. October 30, crews arrived to the scene of a fire at De Anza Country Club in Borrego Springs.

As crews arrived, about 75% of the building had been involved in heavy fire. Crews were able to contain the fire quick enough to prevent it from spreading to the nearby homes and other structures. Nearly 60 firefighters were at the scene at about 4:40 a.m.

The clubhouse and restaurant were the areas affected by the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire, and the estimated cost of damage is under investigation.

Update: As of 7 a.m., the smoke and smell from the fire continues to linger into Borrego Springs.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/01/2023 10:12