Asian Cuisine at The Propeller

The Propeller at the Airport had an Asian experience hosted by Pam Lange and Tom Hildebrandt, formerly of Kesling's Kitchen.

Their four-course meal was stupendous, starting with the mixed hors d'oeuvres of smoked Korean pork with duck dumplings and Vietnamese shrimp rolls. It was followed by noodle salad and vegetables, fabulous. The main course being char siu chicken with accoutrements, the chicken cooked to perfection. Dessert being a matcha tea meringue with fresh berries. A real feast, the foodies had a field day. This must be one of the best meals cooked in Borrego.

Sugar Bear played the music, he's a great saxophone player, entrancing the audience with his dulcet tones. A great evening was had by all.

And we hear that they will be having another weekend extravaganza on Nov. 10 and 11. Let's see what Pam and Tom will be serving up to us then, can't wait. Great to have them around!

– Jim Fishman