RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Asian Cuisine at The Propeller

 

Last updated 11/21/2023 at 1:30pm

The Propeller at the Airport had an Asian experience hosted by Pam Lange and Tom Hildebrandt, formerly of Kesling's Kitchen.

Their four-course meal was stupendous, starting with the mixed hors d'oeuvres of smoked Korean pork with duck dumplings and Vietnamese shrimp rolls. It was followed by noodle salad and vegetables, fabulous. The main course being char siu chicken with accoutrements, the chicken cooked to perfection. Dessert being a matcha tea meringue with fresh berries. A real feast, the foodies had a field day. This must be one of the best meals cooked in Borrego.

Sugar Bear played the music, he's a great saxophone player, entrancing the audience with his dulcet tones. A great evening was had by all.

And we hear that they will be having another weekend extravaganza on Nov. 10 and 11. Let's see what Pam and Tom will be serving up to us then, can't wait. Great to have them around!

– Jim Fishman

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/01/2023 08:49