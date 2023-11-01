Julian: First-Ever Ice Rink

Julian Farm and Orchard is celebrating the opening of its first-ever ice rink! The new rink is set to be the centerpiece of the "Holidays at the Farm" event, happening Fridays Saturdays and Sundays through January 1.

Guests are invited to skate with friends and family and wind down after with a seasonal drink by the fire. The farm is open from 11am to 4pm with Ice Skating into the evening depending on the day.

Ice skating costs $18 for ages 12 and up and $12 for ages 3-11. Helmet and skate rentals are $4 each and can be added on while booking. Reservations are required for skating and can easily be booked on Julian Farm and Orchard's website at: https://www.julianfarmandorchard.com/ice-skating. Each skate session is 45 minutes and guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to their reservation to allow for check-in, skate fitting and enjoyment of their full session.

Holidays at the Farm will feature the ice rink as well as local food and drink vendors. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy activities on the farm including the petting zoo and hayrides, rock climbing wall, haybale maze among others. Visitors can also wind down next to one of our warm fire pits while sipping on their favorite holiday beverages.

For some extra space, guests can reserve a rink-side cabana with their very own fire pit. Pricing starts at just $50/hour and can accommodate up to 10 people. Food and drink packages are also available for purchase and options range from s'mores kits, charcuterie boards, and hot chocolate or apple cider. Cabanas can be rented in advance through the farm's website.

The ice rink aligns with the farm's commitment to sustainability. Provided by Glice, this ice-like substance requires no water and no energy. It is made of a self-healing material and feels the same as real ice. The ice still uses real skates and guests are welcome to bring their own or rent from the farm.

Julian Farm and Orchard is a sustainable farm and offers a variety of agritourism programs throughout the year from daffodils in the spring, Revolution in the Orchard in April, u-pick strawberries and raspberries into June, July and August, Apple Picking in September and our famous Pumpkin Patch in September and October.

Julian Farm and Orchard is located at 4381 Julian Hwy, approximately three miles west of historic Julian. Parking is free and the farm's activity hours are Friday-Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seasonally Ice-skating sessions are from 11:30am into the evening, depending on the day.