Thanksgiving Eve Services

 

Last updated 11/21/2023 at 1:31pm



The Borrego Community Thanksgiving Eve Service will take place Wednesday Nov. 22, 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 597 Cahuilla Road, Geoff Barton, Elders Quorum President. The Borrego Ministers Association (BMA) is sponsoring this, one of the several ecumenical services they sponsor throughout the year. Come and join in prayer and song, to give thanks for all God’s blessings and to pray for peace in the world. In addition to hymns, there will be an anthem by singers from the various Borrego congregations. There will be a basket for free will offerings for the work of the BMA at the church door and refreshments will be provided by the women’s group of the church.

