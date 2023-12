On Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m., the Borrego Springs Film Institute is screening the 1962 Academy Award winning psychological thriller film “The Manchurian Candidate” at the Borrego Library. This will be followed by a talk by UCSD Professor Joel Dimsdale about his most recent book, “Dark Persuasion: The History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media” on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. Find out how much of film is fact or fiction.