From the Chamber: November is Here

As the community of Borrego Springs continues to process the unthinkable tragedy at de Anza Country Club, our thoughts and concerns go out to the many individuals severely impacted by the fire. Please know that the following morning local leaders began working on a plan of action to help those in need.

As information becomes available, the Chamber will include this info in the Chamber Weekly eblast that goes out to the community.

The BSCC Certified Farmer’s Market is back every Friday (except Thanksgiving Week – Wednesday) until April 26, 2024. We have several new vendors coming into our market this season, spices, oils & lotions, Forever Jewelry and more as the season goes on, plus ALL of our regulars are returning. Please be respectful to their setup time as the market does not officially open each week until 8 a.m., meaning vendors are not obligated to start selling until that time.

Pets must be on short leashes and once again in respect to all attendees and vendors please do not let your pets jump on the produce tables (or any vendor tables) as this is a County health code violation that can result in fines plus I did receive several complaints from market attendees last season over this issue. Thank you. Let’s have a great 2023 – 24 Certified Farmer’s Market season.

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest. Para el correo semanal de la Cámara, envíenos un mensaje a visitborrego@gmail.com con la palabra “español” en el título.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego