"Disc Golf in California"

Have you ever seen people out there throwing colorful discs in some of our local parks? If you’re not familiar with the sport, I encourage you to take a look at Disc Golf. I am hoping to name August as “Disc Golf Month” each year in California. Here’s why:

The game is similar to golf, with a tee at the starting position and a “hole” consisting of a basket with hanging chains amid obstacles such as trees, hills or water hazards. But unlike golf, players use a disc similar but leaner than a Frisbee. Like golf, the person with the least attempts per hole wins.

Today the sport is extremely popular, with over 11,300 courses globally. Just three countries contain 85% of the world’s courses – the United States with 75 percent, Finland with 7% and Canada with 3%. 400 are located in California, including many in San Diego County. Local courses include Campo, Ramona, Santee, Valley Center, Kit Carson Park in Escondido and many more. For a more complete list, please click here

Disc golf is a great way to have some outdoor fun and to decompress from the cares of the world. You can play alone or on a team, it’s very low cost, and no club membership is necessary. By bringing more people into public parks, disc golf has even been cited as a crime deterrent. The sport involves lots of walking, the throwing motions are excellent upper body exercise, regular participation will lead to weight loss, and for many, a better overall mood. For all these reasons, last week I introduced Assembly Concurrent Resolution 115, which recognizes the month of August 2023 as Disc Golf Month, and August 5, 2023 as California Disc Golf Day, which coincides with the National recognition.

Public health is always a big issue. Getting outside to exercise, away from ‘devices’ that keep us sitting indoors all day, can improve physical and mental health. Disc Golf is fun, and a perfect way to do just that for anyone at any age or physical fitness level.

Marie Waldron

– State Assemblymember, 75th District