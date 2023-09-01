57th Borrego Days Desert Festival Update

Are you ready for another family-friendly fun-filled weekend in Borrego Springs? Mark your calendars and make those plans to enjoy the wonderful annual Festival in town!

Volunteers are hard at work as planning is moving along for the 57th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival, which is scheduled for October 21 and 22.

The highly anticipated yearly event will be another great season opening Festival in Borrego Springs with games, new entertainment and a variety of booths.

A cast of disappointment to many as once again, there will be no parade this year.

But as previously stated by Chamber Executive Director Françoise Rhodes, the rising costs and lack of staff/volunteers make it quite the challenge for an event this size.

Don't you worry though! Borrego Days volunteers and committee members who have graciously donated their time and hard work are making sure that this year's Festival is better than the last, and planning tons of fun activities, food to enjoy, games for the whole family and new entertainment to dance to.

New entertainment includes Modern Country's Best PHT and the Honky Tonk Nights, Deb Shepard & the Hickory Wind Band, and returning for another year is local favorite Soul Frenzi, and Hispanic festival favorite Nacho Bustillos & Band. Nacho's music hits such as "El Juguete" and "Como te atreves" hit the billboard charts and led him to perform at top venues and events throughout the United States and Mexico.

Also back, are the Borrego Springs Baile Folklorico Dancers and Elementary School Dance Team, and more! Lineups to be updated as the event approaches.

Also back is the "Shine & Show" Car Extravaganza, which was a huge hit with Festival goers. Please note that if it needs a drivers license to operate, then you can show it. No entry fee – entries must be parked in a designated location by 9:30 a.m. or when the area is full.

Awards for Fan Favorite – Supervisor's Special – Mayor's Choice – Firefighters Favorite. Don't miss the ever so popular beer garden, expanded kids zone, more food stations and trucks, artisan booths, booths from art to information, and the list goes on.

The Festival will be kicked off by Cal Fire and the national anthem sung by Robin Young, with a multi-plane flyover to follow. After the flyover, Cal Fire will be introduced in a 10-minute ceremony. Please note things are subject to change.

Want to volunteer? It's time to join the team to help make the magic happen at Borrego Days.

For more information or to sign up to be a part of making this year's Festival another great one, please contact the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555 or email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.