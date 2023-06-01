RSS

HHSA Scholar Athletes of the Year

 

Last updated 6/8/2023 at 12:37pm

Seniors Julio Medina and Hannah Strate were selected as the Borrego Springs HSSA Scholar Athletes of the Year, the Southern Conference HSSA Scholar Athletes of the Year. They were honored at the High School Sports Association Scholar Athletes Breakfast, held at the Scottish Rite Center in San Diego, and were joined by their parents, along with BSHS Athletic Director Tim White. Strate also was one of the eight students who won a $1,000 HSSA Scholarship.

