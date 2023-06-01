BVEF Supports Children's Center

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) announced it is donating $20,000 to the Children’s Center, which is operated under the non-profit umbrella of the Borrego Springs Youth and Seniors Center. The funds for this gift come from the operations of the Frugal Coyote Thrift Store, which was donated to the BVEF in January 2023 by long-time community benefactors, Anne and Jim Wermers.

“There is a long history of the Frugal Coyote providing financial support to the Children’s Center. Thanks to the generosity and foresight of the Wermers, the BVEF is pleased to be able to continue that tradition of support for an organization that is critically important to so many families in our community,” said BVEF President, David Garmon.

Daniel Wright, Executive Director of the Borrego Springs Youth and Seniors Center said, “Our community owes a huge debt of gratitude to BVEF for their support of our working families by sustaining the Children’s Center, which is the only licensed day care in Borrego Springs.”

The BVEF has expanded its role beyond healthcare to that of a community foundation whose mission is to harness the power of philanthropy to support the health and broader well-being of the Borrego Valley and its residents. In this expanded capacity as a community foundation, the BVEF supports local nonprofits that launch initiatives and implement programs that sustain and grow the community of Borrego Springs, serve our vulnerable seniors and youth, and protect our environment.

Garmon said, “We are excited about continuing the charitable mission of the Frugal Coyote and expanding its mission to meet the critical needs of our seniors, youth, and local residents. The current and future success of the Frugal Coyote is due in no small part by its dedicated, knowledgeable, and hard-working staff led by longtime manager Ann Jastrock and invaluable sales associates Laura Alcaraz and Jazmine Padilla”.

The Frugal Coyote welcomes your generous donations to their inventory so they can continue to offer shoppers an enticing array of boutique treasures and thrift items ranging from clothing, household goods, furniture, art, and more. Your donation makes a difference. Your support, as a donor or shopper, helps the BVEF fund the most critical needs of our Borrego Springs community.

For more information on donating to the Frugal Coyote call 760-767-4608 or stop by the store located in The Center at 590 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs.

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund’s mission is to harness the power of philanthropy to create enduring, community-wide benefits for the Borrego region. Securing the future of the Frugal Coyote is just one example of how the BVEF makes Borrego Springs a better community.

If you would like to support the mission of the BVEF by donating to important projects like this or others that may be of special interest to you, please contact Jim Dion at jdionbvef@gmail.com or visit bvefund.org.