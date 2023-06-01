Senator Seyarto: Nine Bills Move Forward to the Assembly

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) is proud to announce that nine bills from his 2023 legislative package have passed out of the State Senate and are now headed to the Assembly. They cover a wide variety of important topics, including Veteran benefits, government reform, public safety, victim resources, and emergency services.

SB 19: Establishes the California Anti-Fentanyl Abuse Task Force to increase public education and mobilize state and local resources to evaluate the best practices for combating fentanyl.

SB 67: Establishes the expansion of data sharing of overdose data from the California Emergency Medical Service Authority (CEMSA) to the overdose mapping application program known as ODMAP in order to effectively track and address live patterns of overdoses.

SB 73: Establishes the “Voluntary Veterans Preference Employment Policy Act,” allowing a private employer to establish hiring policies that give Veteran preference without violating anti discrimination laws.

SB 82: Establishes universal standards between counties on document requirements for the Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption.

SB 86: Expands the resources available to crime victims created by Marsy’s Law by creating a website where they can easily access information about their constitutional rights and connect to an attorney who can guide them through the complex legal process.

SB 259: Would require a state agency to post on its internet website any report that the state agency submits to a committee of the Legislature.

SB 367: Expands a California grant to cover the private costs of cleaning up illegal dumping.

SB 520: Clarifies that individuals who are required to live-in a care facility are still “occupying their principle residence” for the purpose of qualifying for their Homeowners’ Property Tax Exemption.

SB 613: Clarifies an oversight in existing law that small local jurisdictions like special districts are exempt from organic waste recycling requirements as long as they meet certain requirements.

“Thank you to my dedicated team for all of their hard work on this legislation, and to my Senate colleagues for their bipartisan support,” said Seyarto.

“I look forward to working with the Assembly to accomplish our legislative goals and deliver results to our State and 32nd district.”

Senator Kelly Seyarto, R-Murrieta, represents California’s 32nd Senate District, which includes the cities and communities of Aguanga, Anza, Borrego Springs, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Chino Hills, Corona, Desert Edge, Desert Hot Springs, El Sobrante, French Valley, Good Hope, Hemet, Homeland, Idyllwild, Julian, La Cresta, Lake Elsinore, Lake Mathews, Lakeland Village, Menifee, Mead Valley, Meadowbrook, Murrieta, Norco, Palm Springs, Sage, Sky Valley, Riverside, Temecula, Temescal Valley, Thousand Palms, Valle Vista, Whitewater, Wildomar, Winchester, Woodcrest, and Yorba Linda.