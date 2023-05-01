RSS

By Jim Dion
BVA Executive Director 

BVA Thanks You!

 

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:04am

Thank you to the San Diego County Employees' Charitable Organization (SDCECO) for approving the Borrego Village Association's grant request to help us purchase hiking shoes for the Borrego Springs High School students enrolled in our Interpretation Course in partnership with the National Association for Interpretation (NAI).

Each student who successfully completes this for credit course elective acquires important skills in personal and environmental interpretation and are certified as Interpretive Hosts and Guides by globally recognized NAI. The course involves hiking and developing guiding and interpretive skills in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The hiking shoes not only allow them to access the backcountry for the course but, hopefully, inspires them to make outdoor recreation part of their on-going lifestyle.

