BASIC Celebrates its 26th Year of Giving Scholarships to Borregans

Twelve scholars graduating from Borrego Springs High School this year will receive BASIC’s start-school scholarships: Angel Delgado, Nahomy Fuentes, Mauricio Garcia, Anna Lucia LoPresto, Julio Medina, Jimena Ochoa, Dylan Rodriguez, Hannah Strate, Bryan Troncoso, Jorge Vilchez, Angel Vilches, and Naylea Villareal. The awards will be $500 for those attending vocational or two-year schools and $1000 for those attending four-year schools.

Twenty-six scholars are continuing their education and will receive BASIC’s stay-in-school scholarships: Isabel Arteaga, Daniela Carmona, Natalia Carmona-Rojas, Briana Del Bono, Nicole Del Bono, Jasmine Fernandez, Bryan Fuerte, Juan Fuerte, Carlos Garcia, David Hernandez, C. Greyson Levens, Lisette Magdaleno, Marla Manzano, Brian Martinez, Even Padilla, Ashanty Rangel, Jose Rangel, Vanessa Rodarte, Jennifer Sencion, Laurynn Strate, Maria Arias Torres, Ximena Torres, Joselynn Troncoso, Aide Valdez, Lorenzo Vilches, and Ty White. The awards will be $1000 for those attending vocational or two-year schools and $2000 for those attending four-year schools.

Two scholarships will be awarded to adult learners Alberto Garcia ($500) and Casey Paredes ($1000).

Recipients of Named Scholarships

In addition to BASIC’s stay-in-school Scholarship, many of our continuing scholars will receive one or more named scholarships. There are two types of named scholarships: those for academic excellence and those supporting students earning their degrees in specific fields. Many of our named scholarships are made in memory of loved ones.

Recipients of named scholarships for academic excellence are:

Maria Arias Torres, Daniela Carmona, and Bryan Fuerte will receive the Joanne and Richard Ingwall Scholarship for having a grade point average (GPA) greater than 3.66 ($1250 each)

Jasmine Fernandez, C Greyson Levens, Juan Fuerte, Casey Paredes, Laurynn Strate, and Lorenzo Vilches will receive the Joann and David (in memory)

Stang Scholarship for achieving GPAs between 3.33 and 3.66 ($1000 each).

Recipients of named scholarships for specific fields of study are:

The Sandra Angle Memorial Scholarship for a student planning a career as an educator: Maria Arias Torres ($750)

The Richard and Rosemary Fausel Scholarship for a student pursuing studies in science, mathematics, or engineering: Lorenzo Vilches ($1500)

The Jon Gilbert Memorial Scholarship for a student pursuing STEM studies: Bryan Fuerte ($1000)

The Jerry R. Goldsmith Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing careers in healthcare or science: Daniela Carmona, Marla Manzano, and Ashanty Rangel ($500 each).

The Jim McFarland Memorial Scholarship for a student pursuing vocational training: Even Padilla ($1000)

The Don Nicholas Memorial Scholarship for a student planning a career as an educator: Maria Arias Torres ($250)

The Dr. Edith A. Schmitt Memorial Scholarship for a student planning a career in nursing: Laurynn Strate ($500)

The Christopher A. Smith Memorial Scholarship for a student pursuing studies in the natural sciences: Natalia Carmona-Rojas ($1000)

The Bill Wright Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing careers in business: Juan Fuerte, Carlos Garcia, Brian Martinez, and Casey Paredes ($500 each)

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund Scholarship for a student pursuing part-time studies: Lisette Magdaleno ($1000)

All of this is possible because of the generosity of our community supporting our annual Fall donation drive and the Circle of Art. If you would like to support our community by contributing to the education of our youth, please visit our website http://www.borregobasic.org and donate! Or mail a check to BASIC, PO Box 1914 Borrego Springs, CA 92004.