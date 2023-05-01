August 1, 1967 – April 23, 2023

Victoria Lynn Wilhelm, 55, passed away on April 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She fought the disease until the end with incredible heart and bravery. Vicky's time passed too soon and we were not ready for her to leave this world.

However, she lived a life that was authentic and true to herself. She was a kind and compassionate soul who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her legacy will live on through the countless people she inspired throughout her life.

Born on August 1, 1967, in Lancaster, California, Vicky grew up in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and Tustin. She was the daughter of Robert Wilhelm and Christie Lynn Johnson. Vicky was the middle child of her two sisters, Leese and Jen. Vicky graduated from Tustin High School in 1985, where she was a dedicated member of the track and cross-country teams. Vicky loved to spend summers at the beach with family and friends.

In 1984, Vicky met Bill and became friends. In 1998, they started a life together built with love, adventure, and laughter.

They lived together in Capistrano Beach, Florida, Washington, and Borrego Springs. They traveled the country, walked their dogs, and enjoyed each other's company to the fullest. Bill was by her side until the very end, holding her hand and providing her with love and comfort.

Vicky helped raise her stepchildren, Megan, Demi, Andrew, and Charlie. She loved them like her own and always put their needs first. She was an excellent mother figure and mentor to each of them, and they cherished the time they spent together. Vicky was also a loving aunt to her nieces, Karina and Rose. She loved spending time with them and she was loved deeply in return because of her kindness, compassion, and loving nature.

Vicky will be remembered for her contagious smile, sense of humor, and her generous spirit. She had a deep love for animals, especially her beloved dog Baker, who was always by her side. Her journals, filled with her insights, observations, and reflections, will be treasured by her family and friends.

Vicky is survived by her life partner, Bill; her stepchildren, Megan, Demi, Andrew, and Charlie; her father, Robert Wilhelm; her step-mother Pat; her step-brothers Scott and Jeff; her sisters, Leese and Jen; her nieces, Karina and Rose; and her grandchild, Lumen. She was predeceased by her mother who she loved dearly. Vicky will be deeply missed by all who knew her and will continue to live on in memory.

There will be a funeral mass for Vicky on June 1 at 12:45 p.m. at La Purisima Catholic Church in Orange. The service will be followed by a Celebration of Life.