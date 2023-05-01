RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Dollar General To Begin Construction

 

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 10:54am



The grading permit for the Dollar General in Borrego Springs was approved, according to the County, and it is expected that the building and other permits will follow. The store will be located on the third lot west of the intersection of DiGiorgio Road on Palm Canyon Drive on the north side.

The developer said that due to cost overruns, he could not accommodate community requests for altering the appearance of the building to better conform with a Borrego Springs aesthetic. Landscaping will be done by local landscaper Fredericks Landscaping. The landscaping plan has yet to be finalized.

